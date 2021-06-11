Kleros (PNK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $83.41 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $83.41 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008498 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00012541 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.16 or 0.00489617 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 610,797,417 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

