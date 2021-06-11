Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.08. Kirkland’s shares last traded at $24.28, with a volume of 462,087 shares traded.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $335.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 40.97%.

In related news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

