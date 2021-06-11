Kira Network (KEX) One Day Volume Tops $1.30 Million

Kira Network (CURRENCY:KEX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Kira Network has a market cap of $6.11 million and $1.30 million worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kira Network coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001309 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kira Network has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00055603 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00158361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.00 or 0.00190592 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.55 or 0.01112762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,276.62 or 1.00061282 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Kira Network Coin Profile

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kira Network’s official message board is medium.com/kira-core . The official website for Kira Network is kiracore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

