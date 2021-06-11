Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €113.00 by UBS Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KGX. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €84.17 ($99.02).

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €89.28 ($105.04) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €85.26.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

