Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) versus Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Critical Comparison

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and Datadog’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsoft Cloud $1.01 billion 7.93 -$147.47 million ($0.90) -39.76 Datadog $603.47 million 48.29 -$24.55 million N/A N/A

Datadog has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kingsoft Cloud.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kingsoft Cloud and Datadog, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsoft Cloud 0 0 5 0 3.00 Datadog 1 7 12 0 2.55

Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus target price of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 43.47%. Datadog has a consensus target price of $108.35, suggesting a potential upside of 14.66%. Given Kingsoft Cloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kingsoft Cloud is more favorable than Datadog.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and Datadog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsoft Cloud -14.33% -12.59% -8.66% Datadog -6.57% -2.08% -1.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.0% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Datadog shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Datadog shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Datadog beats Kingsoft Cloud on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others. It also provides IoTÂ-smart living solutions. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. Its platform also provides user experience and network performance monitoring, incident management, and various shared features, such as sophisticated dashboards, advanced analytics, collaboration tools, and alerting capabilities. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

