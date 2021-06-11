Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives $16.62 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.62.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $218,733,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860,702 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.69.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.