KeyFi (KEYFI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13,563.00

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001777 BTC on major exchanges. KeyFi has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $13,563.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00056914 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00162770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00193617 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $426.79 or 0.01143394 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,471.50 or 1.00389163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,016,865 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

