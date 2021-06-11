KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.64%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on GIII. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $33.24 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 72.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at $926,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

