KeyCorp Raises Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $53.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CARR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.87.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

