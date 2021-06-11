KeyCorp Boosts The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $320.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHW. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

SHW stock opened at $277.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $178.66 and a 12 month high of $293.05. The company has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 204,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $151,127,000 after buying an additional 66,046 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $4,075,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

