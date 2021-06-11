KeyCorp Boosts EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Price Target to $115.00

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NPO. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $97.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $99.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.87. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.54 and a beta of 1.63.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.54%.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Botts purchased 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,994.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

