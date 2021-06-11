Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 58,148 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,148 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 56,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of BAB opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.52. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $33.84.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

