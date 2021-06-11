Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in GameStop by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in GameStop by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 49,325 shares during the period. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GameStop alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. GameStop currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $44.86.

GME stock opened at $220.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.20 and a beta of -2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.