Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in GameStop by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in GameStop by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 49,325 shares during the period. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. GameStop currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $44.86.
GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.
Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).
Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.