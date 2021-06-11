Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $461,000 in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 420.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,778.28 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,674.35 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,783.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

CABO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,153.29.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,716.24 per share, for a total transaction of $343,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,842.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.