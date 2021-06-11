Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $422,000 Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,208,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 5.6% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 126,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 37.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RACE. HSBC lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

NYSE RACE opened at $211.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.82. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $164.23 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

