Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 951 Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,006,000 after buying an additional 131,819 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,582,000 after buying an additional 64,820 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Chemed by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 101,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,444,000 after acquiring an additional 61,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,892,000 after acquiring an additional 49,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHE opened at $486.54 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $417.41 and a 12-month high of $560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $481.02.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares in the company, valued at $484,554.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total value of $1,432,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,069,052.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,708 shares of company stock valued at $4,238,428 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

