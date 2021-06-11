Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,175 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 106.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $229.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $242.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.44.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.29.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

