Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 177,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,198 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $134,626,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after buying an additional 1,359,123 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,464,000 after buying an additional 677,403 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $40,259,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,142,000 after buying an additional 504,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

K stock opened at $65.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.82. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $5,268,312.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,668 shares of company stock valued at $27,129,035 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

