Kattana Price Tops $8.81 (KTN)

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Kattana coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.81 or 0.00023816 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kattana has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. Kattana has a total market capitalization of $9.92 million and approximately $398,270.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00056236 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00158138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00193601 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $419.12 or 0.01132921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,079.71 or 1.00228976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kattana Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,507 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

