Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kaspien had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 426.52%.

Kaspien stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.30. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,042. Kaspien has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $60.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on Kaspien in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Kaspien worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 36.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Target, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

