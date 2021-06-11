Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Karora Resources in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Karora Resources stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. Karora Resources has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.29.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

