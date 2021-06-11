Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Equities researchers at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on Karora Resources in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

KRRGF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,090. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29. Karora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.