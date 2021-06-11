Kaman Co. (KAMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

Shares of Kaman stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.68. The stock had a trading volume of 84,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,696. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.25. Kaman has a 12-month low of $37.38 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

