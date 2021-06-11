Kaman Co. (KAMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.
Shares of Kaman stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.68. The stock had a trading volume of 84,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,696. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.25. Kaman has a 12-month low of $37.38 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.35.
Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.
About Kaman
Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.
