Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.07 Million

Brokerages predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will report $178.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $175.79 million. Kadant posted sales of $152.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $720.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $714.00 million to $728.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $758.34 million, with estimates ranging from $744.00 million to $774.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total value of $160,633.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,838.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kadant by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 56,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kadant by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kadant by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Kadant stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.59. 98 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,470. Kadant has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $189.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.