K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.98

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.98 and last traded at C$8.97, with a volume of 271805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.86.

Several brokerages have commented on KNT. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on K92 Mining from C$11.75 to C$11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$62.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Company Profile (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.