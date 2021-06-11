Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125,308 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $9,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 494.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 180,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,107,000 after purchasing an additional 150,311 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Robert Half International by 137,247.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 97,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 97,446 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Robert Half International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 135,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in Robert Half International by 2.2% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 12,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

RHI opened at $91.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $91.92.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

