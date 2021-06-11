Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $8.20 Million Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 564,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lufax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $12.05 on Friday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Rowe initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.