Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $12.15 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 115,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $12,145,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 182.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 36,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $4,279,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $117.12 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $72.64 and a 52-week high of $123.10. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

