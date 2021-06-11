Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 61,304 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 37.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,304 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $147.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.38. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

