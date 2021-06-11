Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 46,160 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,160 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $13,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

NYSE:TRU opened at $106.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.98. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $110.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $264,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,295 shares of company stock worth $6,199,341 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.