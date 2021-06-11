Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $8.82 Million Investment in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 435,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,821,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.20% of The Wendy’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,331,000 after purchasing an additional 777,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,915,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,674,000 after buying an additional 1,097,761 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,693,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,903,000 after buying an additional 2,494,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,645,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after buying an additional 1,194,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.84.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,286.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Wendy’s stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

