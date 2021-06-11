Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 359,344 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $11,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 23.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 17.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,551,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,735,000 after purchasing an additional 234,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,538,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,632,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $261,969.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 292,442 shares of company stock worth $9,509,487. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH opened at $39.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

