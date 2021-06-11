JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,586,797 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,954,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $3,317,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.85. The company had a trading volume of 37,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,147. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $70.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.63.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

