JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,958,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,255 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,434,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,988,683,000 after buying an additional 3,738,953 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after buying an additional 2,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $304,733,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,019,000 after buying an additional 839,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after acquiring an additional 406,268 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $157.66. 5,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,805. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

