JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,489,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,550,000 after purchasing an additional 409,378 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,855,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in McKesson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 112,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,658,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in McKesson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,161,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $139.76 and a 12 month high of $204.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total value of $38,184.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,161 shares in the company, valued at $223,898.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,010 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.