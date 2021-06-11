JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,740,618 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of Leidos worth $1,345,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Leidos by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 118.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.26. 2,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.18.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

