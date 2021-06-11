JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $375.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SBNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.67.

SBNY opened at $243.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.85. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $260.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,620 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after acquiring an additional 824,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,149,000 after acquiring an additional 691,739 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $140,078,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $65,968,000.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

