Johnson Rice Downgrades Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Accumulate

Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Johnson Rice currently has $7.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.75.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SWN. US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.35.

SWN stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

