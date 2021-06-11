Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 103,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,719. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

