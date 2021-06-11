John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) Short Interest Up 2,700.0% in May

John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 2,700.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

MZTLF stock remained flat at $$4.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.02. John Menzies has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $4.31.

Get John Menzies alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.