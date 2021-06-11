John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) Short Interest Up 2,700.0% in May

John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 2,700.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

MZTLF stock remained flat at $$4.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.02. John Menzies has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $4.31.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

John Menzies Company Profile

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

