John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 353 ($4.61). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 339 ($4.43), with a volume of 262,018 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNZS shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 323.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of £311.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24.

In other news, insider Alvaro Gomez-Reino bought 40,000 shares of John Menzies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £119,600 ($156,258.17).

John Menzies Company Profile (LON:MNZS)

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

