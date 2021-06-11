JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $41.21

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.21, but opened at $42.52. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $41.53, with a volume of 4,832 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

