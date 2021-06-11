Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€13.80” Price Target for Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.80 ($16.24) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Klöckner & Co SE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.84 ($15.11).

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

Shares of KCO opened at €12.49 ($14.69) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -127.45. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of €3.96 ($4.66) and a 1 year high of €12.13 ($14.27). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.76.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.