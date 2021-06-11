Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $182.87

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $182.87 and last traded at $182.79, with a volume of 8013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.76.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

