Janesh Moorjani Sells 840 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $112,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,231.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Janesh Moorjani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $1,714,921.20.

On Thursday, April 1st, Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $1,692,674.37.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $135.09 on Friday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.63.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $4,724,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Elastic by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,432,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,381,000 after purchasing an additional 93,840 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 951,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,971,000 after purchasing an additional 82,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

