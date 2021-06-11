Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,195 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of J stock opened at $141.26 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on J shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.38.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.