Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 48 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in Workday by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Workday by 4.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 28.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $50,005,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 451,043 shares of company stock worth $115,156,059 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $229.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.70 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of -190.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

