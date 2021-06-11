Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 30,000 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) by 6,000.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 66.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,720,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 502,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 29,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.55.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $671.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 2.58. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

