Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $49,000 Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CERN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,305,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $141,898,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at $112,876,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cerner by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after buying an additional 1,059,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,628,000 after buying an additional 886,053 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist upped their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $81.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.35.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

