J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JSAIY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $14.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.30. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9796 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 6.46%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.67%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

